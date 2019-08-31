Somerville Kurt F Boosted Eog Resources (EOG) Position By $765,890; Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.95% below currents $119.35 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $106 target. See Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $113.0000 125.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research New Target: $110.0000 115.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103 New Target: $106 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Somerville Kurt F increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 21.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F acquired 8,062 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 44,863 shares with $4.27M value, up from 36,801 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $41.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG

Among 8 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.11’s average target is 48.42% above currents $74.19 stock price. EOG Resources had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 22. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,411 shares to 133,362 valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,946 shares and now owns 114,204 shares. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.18 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 29.15 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

