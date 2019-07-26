Somerset Trust Company Upped Its Centene Del Com (CNC) Stake by $421,721 as Shares Declined; Timkensteel (TMST) Holder Bronson Point Management Decreased Holding

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 54,017 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 2.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 1.14% or 224,834 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 173,434 shares. Horizon Ser Llc reported 58,149 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. 192,389 were reported by Retirement System Of Alabama. 13,550 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 265,134 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. 60,300 were accumulated by Hennessy. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 14,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 80,538 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 24,960 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 265,712 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 3.77M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.