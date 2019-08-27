Somerset Trust Company Raised Centene Del Com (CNC) Position by $421,721; Stock Rose; Lpl Financial Has Trimmed Position in Ingredion (INGR) by $459,472

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.20 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 22,599 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 27,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 312,705 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (SPFF) by 186,688 shares to 322,316 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 47,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.