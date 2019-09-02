Somerset Trust Company Lifted Stake in Centene Del Com (CNC) by $421,721; Prospector Partners Increased Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 21,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 17,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.33 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 659,316 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.08M shares. 82,000 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. 196,259 were accumulated by Amer Grp Inc. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 129,030 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Personal Financial Service holds 294 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 96,494 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability owns 45,664 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 499 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 0.02% or 67,017 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3.89 million are owned by Maverick Ltd. Prelude Mgmt stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.15% or 60,300 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,774 were accumulated by Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership. Qs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,376 shares. Strategy Asset Managers has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 150,718 shares. 586 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Pictet Asset Management holds 379,719 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Philadelphia owns 3,538 shares. Amica Retiree Med has 0.18% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,404 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP has 703,381 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,025 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.49% or 127,942 shares. 56,616 are held by First Manhattan. Schwartz Invest Counsel has 1.62% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Amica Mutual holds 0.18% or 10,096 shares in its portfolio.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 13,400 shares to 49,353 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,401 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

