Somerset Trust Company Holds Stake in Centene Del Com (CNC); Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.62 Million as Shares Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93 million, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.77. About 1.14 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

