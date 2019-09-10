Somerset Trust Company Holding in International Business Machscom (IBM) Trimmed by $1.66 Million; Take (TTWO) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 1.97 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 353,504 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.64 million for 26.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Act Ii Limited Partnership holds 4.8% or 61,200 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 134,211 shares. Force Capital Limited Company reported 5,470 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 17,090 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advisors holds 100 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 6,556 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Limited Liability. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 0% or 287 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3.70M shares stake. Sg Americas Lc owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 29,956 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,005 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp owns 2,218 shares. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability accumulated 409,078 shares. Jump Trading stated it has 6,313 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated owns 6,300 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut reported 13,726 shares stake. Keating Counselors holds 0.16% or 2,519 shares. The Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,057 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.13% or 77,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 30,341 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Llc owns 32,763 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 1,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,603 are owned by First Personal Serv. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).