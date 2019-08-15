Somerset Trust Company Has Upped Its Stake in Centene Del Com (CNC) by $421,721 as Market Value Rose; Merck (MRK) Shares Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck To Buy Clinical-Stage Biopharma Peloton Therapeutics For More Than $1B – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Merck Searching Internally For Next CEO – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

