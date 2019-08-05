Somerset Trust Company Has Upped Centene Del Com (CNC) Stake; Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 0.44% above currents $55.09 stock price. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of CTLT in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. See Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) latest ratings:

Somerset Trust Company increased Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) stake by 99.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Trust Company acquired 7,957 shares as Centene Corp Del Com (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Somerset Trust Company holds 15,964 shares with $847,000 value, up from 8,007 last quarter. Centene Corp Del Com now has $21.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 535,961 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 52.67 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent Extends Global Commercial Spray Drying Capabilities in Europe – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 25,657 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 499,723 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 892,245 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Sageworth Communication accumulated 0% or 789 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Fdx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Suntrust Banks accumulated 77,844 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.04% or 11,512 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 3.92% or 798,920 shares in its portfolio. 33,511 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Mcf Advsr Ltd holds 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 80 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd invested in 6,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 14,000 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.74% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 40,972 are held by Virtu Financial Llc. Raymond James Tru Na owns 3,837 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.08% or 572,010 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 155,776 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 417,557 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 22,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Management Inc invested in 352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 24,672 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Inv LP owns 530,505 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 41.91% above currents $50.97 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. had bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022 on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.