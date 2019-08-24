Somerset Trust Company Has Upped Centene Del Com (CNC) Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Position in Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $255.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.