Somerset Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $802,389; Eos Management LP Has Cut Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $32.56 Million

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company analyzed 6,033 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp analyzed 440,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 133,069 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 39.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

