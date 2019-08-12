Somerset Trust Company Has Trimmed Its International Business Machscom (IBM) Holding; Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (MIXT) SI Decreased By 2.7%

Somerset Trust Company decreased International Business Machscom (IBM) stake by 99.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as International Business Machscom (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Somerset Trust Company holds 84 shares with $12,000 value, down from 11,805 last quarter. International Business Machscom now has $120.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS

Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:MIXT) had a decrease of 2.7% in short interest. MIXT's SI was 194,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.7% from 200,200 shares previously. With 79,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Mix Telematics Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:MIXT)'s short sellers to cover MIXT's short positions. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 84,832 shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company has market cap of $318.60 million. The firm offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It has a 23.26 P/E ratio. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 16.48% above currents $136.13 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18.