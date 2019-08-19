Somerset Trust Company Has Raised Its Centene Del Com (CNC) Holding by $421,721 as Shares Rose; As Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position by $7.34 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 40,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.78M, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 22,646 shares to 94,891 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 132,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 125,590 shares. Riverhead Management Lc accumulated 47,386 shares. Kennedy Cap owns 103,477 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc holds 0.1% or 57,646 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackenzie accumulated 456,472 shares. Bp Public Limited Com reported 48,000 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 224,834 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Israel-based Psagot Investment House has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3,600 were accumulated by Duncker Streett. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Castleark Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Creative Planning reported 0% stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.