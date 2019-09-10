Somerset Trust Company Has Lifted Stake in Centene Del Com (CNC) as Share Value Rose; Grimes & Company Decreased Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 163,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 9.63M shares traded or 89.65% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,475 shares to 83,976 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 809,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

