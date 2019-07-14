Somerset Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding in International Business Machscom (IBM) as Market Valuation Declined; As Gap (GPS) Share Price Declined, Holder Alpha Windward Decreased Stake

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 18,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 19,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 20/03/2018 – Athleta Earns B Corp Certification; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $185,475 activity.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.33M for 8.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Nike, Adidas, Under Armour: Do Millennials Have The Luxury Of Flexing For Sport? – Forbes” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Gap Brand Is Dying – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons I Bought American Eagle Outfitters Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & owns 179,129 shares. 696 are owned by Carroll. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Fruth Investment Management holds 0.47% or 42,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 0.05% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 757,450 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 50,451 shares. Korea has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 14,596 shares. 2.13M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Loomis Sayles Lp reported 241 shares stake. 100 were reported by Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leading European institutions partner with IBM to accelerate joint research and educational opportunities in quantum computing – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 21,004 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 2,235 shares. Bangor National Bank reported 6,926 shares. Telos Mngmt holds 0.19% or 4,243 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Llc invested in 409,078 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.01% or 3,172 shares. 4,667 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Amer Group Inc has 1.66% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.09 million shares. 28,846 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri. Fred Alger Management stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate accumulated 50,077 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 0.09% or 6,839 shares. Clark Estates Ny has invested 4.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,170 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.