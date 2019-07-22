Somerset Trust Company Decreased International Business Machscom (IBM) Stake By $1.66 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering NCR (NCR)

Among 3 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NCR Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rating on Monday, March 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 8. See NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

Somerset Trust Company decreased International Business Machscom (IBM) stake by 99.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as International Business Machscom (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Somerset Trust Company holds 84 shares with $12,000 value, down from 11,805 last quarter. International Business Machscom now has $132.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.68. About 7.29M shares traded or 112.28% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Hat Tip – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 1,997 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Davenport & Lc reported 0.09% stake. Keystone Fincl Planning owns 30,998 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,177 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 306,038 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 41,611 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capstone Fincl Advsr invested in 0.13% or 5,229 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pggm Invests has invested 0.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quantum stated it has 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 1.65M shares. Clark Estates Ny has 4.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 189,076 shares. Shufro Rose Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,568 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,494 shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 548,925 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases