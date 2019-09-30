Somerset Trust Company Cut Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Weibo (WB) by $4.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd analyzed 97,284 shares as the company's stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 469,716 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.46 million, down from 567,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 1.21M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

