Somerset Trust Company Boosted Holding in Centene Del Com (CNC); As General Mills (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Raised Position

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 7.30 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 41,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 433,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43M, up from 392,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.03M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corp by 45,442 shares to 41,692 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Growth Etf (VUG) by 10,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,096 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

