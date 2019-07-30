Somerset Group Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $715,560; Stock Price Rose; Main Street Research Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $18.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.48. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $196.78. About 5.19M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.50 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: New MacBook Pro Wonâ€™t Have Butterfly Keyboard – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 243,888 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd owns 5,519 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 1,270 shares. 323 were reported by Gsa Prtn Llp. Monroe Retail Bank & Tru Mi has 719 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1.24% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 2,591 shares. Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Freestone Holding Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Mgmt Limited reported 1.14% stake. 3,586 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Inc. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 51 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Co Il accumulated 964 shares. Hanseatic Management holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,109 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Incorporated stated it has 19,084 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 534,079 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.08 million shares. Front Barnett Associate Llc holds 2,553 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 14,723 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Milestone Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,149 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 2.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,000 shares. 140,405 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 1,441 are owned by Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv. Principal stated it has 4.86M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 475,427 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Clark Management Grp Inc owns 178,938 shares. 1.03 million are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Sun Life Inc reported 4,075 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 35,340 shares or 1% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares to 98,599 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.