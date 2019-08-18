Somerset Group Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Share Value Declined; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Position In Hercules Capital (HTGC) Was Raised

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 402,725 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Mgmt invested in 12,478 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.5% or 705 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Lc has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H And owns 53,249 shares for 5.18% of their portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 1,255 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Valiant Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 43,380 shares or 6.93% of the stock. Holt Advsr Llc Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 550 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 2.04% or 50,190 shares. Planning holds 1,932 shares. Creative Planning reported 93,704 shares. Windward Cap Management Co Ca invested in 6.4% or 28,100 shares. Goodman has 4.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,888 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Limited holds 5.19% or 510 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The Florida-based First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 18,630 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 483,832 shares. Smithfield holds 0.01% or 6,934 shares. Cordasco Financial, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,466 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,532 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 87,812 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1,837 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc holds 73,702 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 245,326 shares stake. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 342,290 shares.