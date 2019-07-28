Somerset Group Lowered Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Rose; Alpha Cubed Investments Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 3,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,214 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 3,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.47% or 9,196 shares. Amer Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 631 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.74% or 940,620 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Co owns 2,335 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 12,691 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 51 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 752 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.22% or 1,571 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd accumulated 84,414 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 3,113 shares. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 6,544 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Friess Assoc Lc invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa, a France-based fund reported 308,817 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership invested in 2.86% or 49,634 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 778 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.39% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California State Teachers Retirement System has 188,116 shares. 6,440 are held by Epoch Invest Prns. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.29% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Murphy Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,795 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 42,443 shares. Cibc World Markets has 27,405 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability stated it has 351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 150 shares. 80,341 were reported by Toronto Dominion State Bank. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 754 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 113,312 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Leavell Mgmt owns 600 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,742 shares to 24,169 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).