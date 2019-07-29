Somerset Group Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lowered by $715,560; Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Market Value Declined While Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Raised by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $35.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1907.5. About 3.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 1.16 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 11,055 shares to 92,333 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,702 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year's $5.75 per share.