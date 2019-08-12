Somerset Group Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $715,560; West Oak Capital Maintains Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $12.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.63. About 926,771 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.08. About 453,931 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 3,770 shares. Ally Financial invested 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.72% or 7,755 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 611 shares. 1,189 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 770 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd accumulated 323 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 4,691 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 5,108 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,356 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 1.13M shares.