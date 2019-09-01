Somerset Group Has Trimmed Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $715,560; Montgomery Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $2.03 Million

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.22M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year's $5.75 per share. AMZN's profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Lp reported 17,065 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.26% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 341,539 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 16,622 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 9,447 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 22,900 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp has invested 4.44% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pitcairn Company reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 26,256 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Llc owns 12,275 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 54,097 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc invested in 0.09% or 631,675 shares.