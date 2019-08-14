Somerset Group Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $715,560 as Stock Value Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Lowered Its Holding

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $60.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.86. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 906,072 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.33 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

