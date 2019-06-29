Somerset Group Has Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $715,560; Hartline Investment Holds Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 171 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 5,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 “Expensive” Growth Stocks That Are Worth Considering – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Artificial Intelligence a Threat to Amazon Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 1,527 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 1.12 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 2.93% or 10,225 shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt has 6,000 shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass invested in 1.68% or 8,564 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 1.68% or 7,153 shares in its portfolio. 5,017 are held by Apriem Advsr. Round Table accumulated 719 shares. 129 are owned by Farmers Retail Bank. Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgemoor Inv Advsr invested in 460 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 2.32% or 19,219 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 20,151 shares. Bellecapital has 3.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L reported 305 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Capital Mgmt invested in 3.72% or 33,983 shares. Moreover, Sabal has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colonial Trust Advisors reported 6,828 shares stake. Primecap Management Ca, California-based fund reported 317,128 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Tru Communication invested in 0.42% or 874 shares. 4,159 were accumulated by Stillwater Ltd Liability Company. 757 are held by First City Mgmt Incorporated. Synovus has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,607 shares. Telemark Asset Lc invested in 11.25% or 50,000 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 22,338 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp Incorporated has invested 4.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company invested in 1,749 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical holds 2.55% or 7,135 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 2,647 shares.