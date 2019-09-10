Somerset Group Has Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $715,560 as Share Price Declined; Bogle Investment Management LP Holds Position in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (TSEM)

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $15.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.65. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (TSEM) by 79.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 95,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 216,779 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 120,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 186,480 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Co stated it has 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 265 were reported by Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca). Moreover, Central Asset Investments Holding (Hk) Limited has 15.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,170 shares. Naples Global Advisors has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,089 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 6,987 shares. Ls Inv Lc stated it has 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Cap reported 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 4.12% or 15.75M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Assoc holds 0.22% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 4.24M shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,289 shares. 15,895 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 210 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv stated it has 674 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.