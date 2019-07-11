Somerset Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered by $789,498 Its Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $539.35 million for 13.95 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,709 shares to 230,112 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

