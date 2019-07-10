Somerset Group Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Ancora Advisors Lifted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $1.09 Million

Somerset Group Llc decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Somerset Group Llc holds 2,118 shares with $3.77 million value, down from 2,520 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $991.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $25.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.37. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 10,820 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 218,686 shares with $22.14M value, up from 207,866 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $366.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 3.04M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, January 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $123 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,675 shares. Sol Management Company reported 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.45% or 773,328 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 14,949 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Management Inc invested in 134,175 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Blair William And Il has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster & Motley owns 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 94,639 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 305,937 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 38,008 shares. 132,341 are owned by Evercore Wealth Lc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 17,269 shares. Condor holds 14,805 shares. Telemus Ltd Com has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Ca has invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Sabra Health Care Reith (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 287,731 shares to 88,949 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 159,820 shares and now owns 724,644 shares. Gcp Applied Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd reported 1,498 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 7,249 shares. Bollard Gp Inc Ltd holds 44,980 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.57% or 873 shares. Lesa Sroufe has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stack Mgmt, Montana-based fund reported 883 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.71% or 17,849 shares in its portfolio. Wills Finance Group accumulated 1,547 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx owns 323 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 19,418 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 292 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 30,319 were reported by Clough Capital Prtn Limited Partnership. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 16,354 shares.