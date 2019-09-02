Somerset Group Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $715,560; Last Week Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Coverage

Somerset Group Llc decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Somerset Group Llc holds 2,118 shares with $3.77M value, down from 2,520 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $872.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 116.12% above currents $8.56 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Thursday, August 8 report. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 797,196 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $470.08 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,745 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 267,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 457,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 312 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0% or 28,562 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 88,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 1.62 million shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 8,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading invested in 14,600 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 77,422 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab has 1.35% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 949,833 shares. Art Lc has invested 0.02% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Invesco holds 0% or 31,701 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $1.26M were bought by Alafi Christopher D on Tuesday, May 14.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

