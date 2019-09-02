Somerset Group Cut Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,119 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 8,569 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 145,020 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 185,084 shares. Cambridge accumulated 132,472 shares. New York-based Palestra Lc has invested 3.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluespruce Invests Lp reported 8.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Factory Mutual Insur has 164,750 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Lc, California-based fund reported 2,993 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company reported 4.09% stake. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Lp owns 51,000 shares or 7.69% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 182,795 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. S R Schill reported 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1.91% stake. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 1,402 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alliancebernstein LP owns 915,144 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management Company stated it has 7,173 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 1,141 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability reported 82,559 shares. Central Bancorporation And Trust owns 4,186 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Lc reported 548 shares. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 1,428 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B And owns 1,847 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.