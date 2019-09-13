Somerset Capital Management Llp Upped Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Stake by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.26 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.85 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 2.59 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 6.49M shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 3.30 million shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,896 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital reported 12,804 shares stake. Burns J W & reported 4,855 shares. 4,810 are held by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shelton Cap Management owns 38,158 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 3.70 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F has 22,289 shares. Renaissance Invest Limited Co owns 8,458 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 7,636 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested in 3,815 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atwood Palmer owns 26,900 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 1,110 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares Tru reported 4,766 shares. 262,687 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc. Allstate accumulated 68,406 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.