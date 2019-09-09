Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding by $1.90 Million; Shares Rose; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $968,940

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 23,070 shares as the company's stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 88,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 111,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.23 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.17% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested in 2.25 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 152,318 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hbk Invests Lp owns 364,470 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Llc owns 27,119 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.02% or 219,073 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 27,833 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). First Manhattan holds 55 shares. Rampart stated it has 88,478 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.01% or 6,924 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. 441,264 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $456.30M for 5.05 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,674 shares to 11,915 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).