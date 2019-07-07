Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Femsa (FMX) as Market Value Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Has Upped by Payden & Rygel

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 211,935 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 54,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 647,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30 million, up from 592,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUMIN.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 53 FROM SEK 50; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Warns of Contagion Risk If Italy Yield Tops 2.40%; 26/04/2018 – LODHA DEVELOPERS LIMITED -IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CLSA INDIA, JM FINANCIAL, MORGAN STANLEY INDIA; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 209,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,386 are held by Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability. Davidson Advsrs holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 151,495 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 5,450 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 49,459 shares. 269,751 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. First Allied Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 45,977 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14,094 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1.10M shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com holds 2.27M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 6.41M shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability stated it has 727,318 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.