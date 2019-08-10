Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Its Netease (NTES) Position by $482,000; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 533,653 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.93 million, down from 538,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.24 million shares traded or 78.71% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $340.85M for 25.51 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,588 shares to 33,672 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 91,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

