Somerset Capital Management Llp Stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) Has Trimmed by $1.52 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) as Stock Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,975 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 42,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 302,656 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invs reported 121,138 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Com holds 444,434 shares. F&V Capital Management Lc invested in 2.52% or 507,435 shares. Greatmark Prtn reported 15,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 202,617 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Susquehanna Llp accumulated 3.06M shares. Moreover, Engy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 1.96% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Walleye Trading Lc has 408,402 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 117,473 shares. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 6.80 million shares. 1.49 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 553,627 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 230,813 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares to 14,586 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

