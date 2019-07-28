Somerset Capital Management Llp Stake in Buenaventura (BVN) Has Upped by $2.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Trimmed Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stake by $683,910

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 1.16 million shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.86M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA TO PROVIDE REHABILITATION FUNDING UNDER DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 72,856 shares to 338,902 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,453 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).