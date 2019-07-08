Somerset Capital Management Llp Raised Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding by $4.54 Million as Market Value Rose; Capital International Sarl Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Upped by $4.01 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 3.81M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 6.12 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,300 shares to 32,815 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 165,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,051 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 201,987 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 212,800 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2.12M shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.3% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shelter Mutual Insur Company holds 0.21% or 15,300 shares. 104,064 are held by International Ca. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Iowa-based Principal Inc has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). American Natl Co Tx stated it has 93,855 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Intact Inv Management Inc reported 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Trexquant Invest LP has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 177,014 shares.