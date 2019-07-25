Somerset Capital Management Llp Raised Holding in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) as Valuation Rose; Graco (GGG) Holder Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 795,112 shares traded or 48.25% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 4.18M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

