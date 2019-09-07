Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Transocean Limited (RIG) Has Decreased by $1.52 Million as Stock Declined; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 548,205 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.05 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.99% or 444,434 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Somerset Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.48 million shares or 8.29% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 3.48 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 841,853 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 47,593 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blair William And Il holds 0% or 86,093 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability invested in 4.72% or 809,200 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0.01% or 5.27 million shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180 shares.

