Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Upped by $4.54 Million; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased by $430,993 Its Position

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.46 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 13,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 143,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 3.24M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $108.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,182 shares to 254,680 shares, valued at $76.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

