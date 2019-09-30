Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Lifted by $1.41 Million; Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Hexavest Has Raised Position

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 3.31 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Inc (C) by 72.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 496,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.71 million, up from 684,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 4.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natl Australia Bank El by 65,262 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $37.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp Ckr (NYSE:SYY) by 99,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,832 shares, and cut its stake in Metro Inc (MTRAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Co Of Virginia Va owns 3,629 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 254,806 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Exchange Capital reported 12,230 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited stated it has 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 107,669 shares. F&V Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 11,062 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.25% or 14,749 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 3.16M shares. Community And reported 1.94% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,292 shares. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company reported 515,084 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Whitnell And Co accumulated 435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 48,225 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% or 3,289 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gene Therapy Treatments Offer Hope for Cancer Patients – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 147,287 shares to 626,128 shares, valued at $22.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (NYSE:CCU).