Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Femsa (FMX) Has Trimmed by $931,200; Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Position

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 481,026 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.53 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 443,634 shares traded or 35.92% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.