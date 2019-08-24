Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Femsa (FMX) Has Cut by $1.79 Million as Stock Declined; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Holding in Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) by $485,832 as Share Value Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 270,925 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 2,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 34,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer reported 23,168 shares. M&T Bank has 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 187,405 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 50,490 shares. Sageworth invested in 3 shares. 1.10M were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.31% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 142,600 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,900 shares. 343,253 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.15 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 3,718 shares. Randolph Com accumulated 71,330 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 17,107 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 20,033 shares. At Bancshares owns 5,098 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.30 million for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 40,898 shares to 488,451 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT).

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

