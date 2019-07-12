Somerset Capital Management Llp Position In Buenaventura (BVN) Was Lifted; Tikvah Management Has Increased Stake in Qad (QADA) by $2.00 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 108,139 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 13,832 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.