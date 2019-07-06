Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Buenaventura (BVN) Lifted as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.05 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 792,753 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Buenaventura Announces a Temporary Suspension of Production at Orcopampa Mine – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2018 Results – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 65,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btc Capital has invested 1.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc reported 43,387 shares. Harvest Capital Management Inc has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,695 shares. Scholtz And Company Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Camarda Financial Limited Liability holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,650 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd accumulated 54,365 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 3.22 million shares. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 0.26% or 203,243 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Management owns 29,815 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 507,313 shares. Prudential Pcl invested 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bragg Fincl stated it has 66,760 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 105,410 shares. 91,377 are owned by Cypress.