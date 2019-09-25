Somerset Capital Management Llp Maintains Holding in Icici Bank Adr (IBN); As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Stake by $330,326

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 6,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 67,701 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 5.71 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,900 shares to 132,896 shares, valued at $33.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 3.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (NYSE:CCU).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 12,367 shares to 17,356 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Chimera Investment Corp.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 36.21 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,800 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 10,600 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 239,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advsr Limited Company has 2.56% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 177,222 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% or 25,283 shares. Torray Lc reported 0.1% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,969 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 27,122 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).