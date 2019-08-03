Somerset Capital Management Llp Maintains Holding in Buenaventura (BVN); Cadence Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by $439,400

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 144,565 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 127,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 153,092 shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 11/05/2018 – HUGE GROUP SEES FY EPS, HEPS 43.40C-48.66C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 18/03/2018 – Collider.com: Collider Kids: Exclusive Spring Content from `Peppa Pig’ and `Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team; 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.25M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $38.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,494 shares to 59,862 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 141,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,968 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).