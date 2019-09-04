Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Transocean Limited (RIG) Stake By $1.52 Million; Shorts at DESPEGAR.COM Ordinary Shares (DESP) Raised By 13.83%

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Transocean Limited (RIG) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as Transocean Limited (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 4.48 million shares with $38.98M value, down from 4.67 million last quarter. Transocean Limited now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 16.97 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. DESP’s SI was 1.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 1.34M shares previously. With 443,600 avg volume, 3 days are for DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP)’s short sellers to cover DESP’s short positions. The SI to DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.67%. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 458,133 shares traded. Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has declined 39.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Gross Bookings Up 21% Yr-over-Yr; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com Announces 4Q17 Year-over-Year Growth of 26% in Gross Bookings and 30% in Revenues; 05/03/2018 Despegar.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FUND LED BY DESPEGAR.COM FOUNDERS BUYS 51% OF CASHONLINE.COM; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com 4Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP – ESTIMATES THAT CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TIMING DUE TO ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE WILL IMPACT 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 2%

More notable recent Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Despegar.com and MercadoLibre Stock Fell Monday – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) CEO DamiÃ¡n Scokin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Despegar.com Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $724.21 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Management Inc reported 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 423,679 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Optimum Advisors accumulated 1,400 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rwc Asset Management Llp reported 224,093 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 300,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 338 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% or 18,754 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.24% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 133,742 shares. Tensile Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 3.44% or 2.81 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 343,805 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.