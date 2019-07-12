Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Transocean Limited (RIG) Position by $1.52 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Lau Associates Has Lifted Stake by $324,700

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $212.07. About 250,181 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PERFORMANCE METRICS ARE TRACKING “IN LINE OR BETTER” THAN MANAGEMENT GOALS -CFO; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – EFG INTERNATIONAL AG EFGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9 FROM SFR 7.4; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 657,867 shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares to 112,783 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

