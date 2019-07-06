Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) as Stock Value Rose; Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Valuation Rose While Argentiere Capital Ag Lifted Its Stake

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 780,939 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65 million for 39.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western intelligence hacked Yandex to spy on accounts – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex (YNDX) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2019 : PEP, ENB, DE, MCO, FTS, NWL, YNDX, WBC, CHH, POR, SXT, DAN – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex and Hyundai Mobis Join Forces on Autonomous Cars – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares to 18,298 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY).